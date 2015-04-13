Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 13 West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin won the toss and put England in to bat at North Sound for the first test of the series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday.
Ramdin said he expected a little moisture on the surface that his seamers hope to exploit against England's opening pair of captain Alastair Cook and the returning Jonathan Trott.
Jerome Taylor and Kemar Roach are expected to open the bowling for the Caribbean side who have slumped to eighth in the world test rankings.
James Anderson will make his 100th test appearance for England and is four wickets short of overtaking Ian Botham as the country's all-time highest Test wicket-taker.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Martyn Herman)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek