UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 21 Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the first test against West Indies in Chittagong on Friday.
All-rounder Nasir Hossain and left-arm spinner Elias Sunny are making their debut for Bangladesh.
West Indies: Darren Sammy (cpt) Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Powell, Darren Bravo, Devendra Bishoo, Ravi Rampaul, Kraigg Brathwaite, Fidel Edwards, Carlton Baugh, Shivnarine Chanderpaul,
Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (cpt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Shahriar Nafees, Roqibul Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
WELLINGTON, Feb 6 Australia are confident wicketkeeper Matt Wade will be fit for the upcoming test tour of India and have no plans to call up another gloveman as a precaution, according to coach Darren Lehmann.