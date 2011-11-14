KOLKATA Nov 14 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

West Indies brought in paceman Kemar Roach for Ravi Rampaul, who has been admitted in a hospital with an upset stomach, while opener Adrian Barath replaced Kieran Powell.

India retained the same side than won the first test in Delhi to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Teams:

India: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwg, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Adrian Barath, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Carlton Baugh, Darren Sammy, Kemar Roach, Fidel Edwards, Devendra Bishoo. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ossian Shine; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)