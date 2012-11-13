DHAKA Nov 13 West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh gave off-spinner Sohag Gazi a test debut while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul earned a first test cap for West Indies.

West Indies play two tests, five one day internationals and Twenty20 international on their month-long tour.

The second test match is in Khulna from Nov. 21-25.

West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Denesh Ramdin, Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Ravi Rampaul, Marlon Samuels

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddique, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain.

