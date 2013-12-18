Dec 19 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final test against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand, who are unchanged from the innings and 73 run victory in the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington last week, hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

West Indies made one enforced change with off-spinner Sunil Narine brought in for Shane Shillingford, who was banned by the International Cricket Council after biomechancial analysis of his bowling action.

They also brought in Kraigg Braithwaite to open the innings in place of Darren Bravo who was a late withdrawal after being struck in the nets. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul replaced pace bowler Shannon Gabriel.

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Tino Best.

