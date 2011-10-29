DHAKA Oct 29 West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

West Indies made two changes from the side that drew the rain-hit first test in Chittagong last week with opening batsman Kieron Powell and fast bowler Kemar Roach replacing Lendl Simmons and Ravi Rampaul.

Simmons was suffering from a back injury while Rampul injured his hamstring, a team official said.

Bangladesh handed left-arm spinner Sohrawardi Shuvo a test debut in place of Elias Sunny, who was ruled out because of illness.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieron Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carlton Baugh, Darren Sammy (captain), Kemar Roach, Fidel Edwards, Devendra Bishoo.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Shahriar Nafees, Roqibul Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Sohrawardi Shuvo, Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain. (Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

