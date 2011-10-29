DHAKA Oct 29 West Indies won the toss and opted
to bat first in the second test against Bangladesh at the
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.
West Indies made two changes from the side that drew the
rain-hit first test in Chittagong last week with opening batsman
Kieron Powell and fast bowler Kemar Roach replacing Lendl
Simmons and Ravi Rampaul.
Simmons was suffering from a back injury while Rampul
injured his hamstring, a team official said.
Bangladesh handed left-arm spinner Sohrawardi Shuvo a test
debut in place of Elias Sunny, who was ruled out because of
illness.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieron Powell, Kirk Edwards,
Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carlton
Baugh, Darren Sammy (captain), Kemar Roach, Fidel Edwards,
Devendra Bishoo.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Shahriar Nafees,
Roqibul Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Shakib Al Hasan,
Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Sohrawardi Shuvo, Shahadat Hossain,
Rubel Hossain.
