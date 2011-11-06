NEW DELHI, Nov 6 West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening match of the three-test series at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pace bowler Umesh Yadav are making their test debut. Teams India: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwg, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav. West Indies: Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Carlton Baugh, Darren Sammy, Ravi Rampaul, Fidel Edwards, Devendra Bishoo. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

