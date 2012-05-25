Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
NOTTINGHAM, England May 25 West Indies skipper Darren Sammy won the toss and chose to bat first in the second test against England at a sun-baked Trent Bridge on Friday.
The tourists made two changes from the side that lost by five wickets at Lord's, off-spinner Shane Shillingford and seamer Ravi Rampaul coming in for the injured Shannon Gabriel and the dropped Fidel Edwards.
England, looking to take a winning lead in the three-match series, named an unchanged team.
"Hopefully our openers can see off the new ball and make it easier for the batsmen coming in," Sammy told Sky Sports.
Teams:
England - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.
West Indies - Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Dinesh Ramdin, Darren Sammy (captain), Shane Shillingford, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.