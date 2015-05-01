BRIDGETOWN May 1 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final test against West Indies in Barbados.

England stuck with the same team that won the second test in Grenada while West Indies made three changes.

Fit-again Jerome Taylor returned at the expense of Kemar Roach with paceman Shannon Gabriel keeping his place.

Bajan opening batsman Shai Hope, 21, was handed his first test cap on his home ground in place of Devon Smith.

Slow left-armer Veerasammy Permaul came in for the injured Devendra Bishoo.

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin (captain), Jason Holder, Jerome Taylor, Shannon Gabriel, Veerasammy Permaul

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Jonathan Trott, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, James Anderson (Reporting By Simon Evans)