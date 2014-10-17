NEW DELHI Oct 17 The West Indies cricket team have abandoned their ongoing tour of India following an internal dispute and will fly home after Friday's fourth One Day International, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said.

"The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has informed the BCCI of its decision to cancel the rest of its ongoing tour to India because of a dispute with its players, and has advised the BCCI that its players will return home immediately," BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement opn Friday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Toby Davis)