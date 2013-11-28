Cricket-'Hurt' India will not repeat Pune mistakes, vows Kohli
BENGALURU, March 3 India have learnt their lessons from the debacle in Pune and will not repeat the mistakes in the second test against Australia, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.
WELLINGTON Nov 29 New Zealand named the following squad to face West Indies in the first of three test matches at the University Oval in Dunedin from Dec. 3-7.
New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Peter Fulton, Aaron Redmond, Hamish Rutherford, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Tony Jimenez)
BENGALURU, March 3 Australia named an unchanged squad for the second test against India on Friday with skipper Steve Smith stressing on the need to post a big first innings total to strengthen their position in the four-match series.
WELLINGTON, March 3 Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.