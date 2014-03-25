UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
MIRPUR, Bangladesh, March 25 West Indies beat hosts Bangladesh by 73 runs in their World Twenty20 super 10 Group Two match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. Bangladesh won the toss Scores: West Indies 171-7 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 72, Chris Gayle 48; Al-Amin Hossain 3-21) v Bangladesh 98 all out in 19.1 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 22; Samuel Badree 4-15, Krishmar Santokie 3-17) (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.