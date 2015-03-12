SYDNEY, March 12 Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Afghanistan at Sydney Cricket Ground:

- - -

ENGLAND

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Coach: Peter Moores

Squad: Morgan, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Australia by 111 runs

Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets

Beat Scotland by 119 runs

Lost to Sri Lanka by nine wickets

Lost to Bangladesh by 15 runs

- -

Top performers: Ian Bell (210 runs), Joe Root (202 runs); Steve Finn (eight wickets)

- - -

AFGHANISTAN

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Coach: Andy Moles

Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Shafiqullah Shafiq

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Bangladesh by 105 runs

Lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets

Beat Scotland by one wicket

Lost to Australia by 275 runs

Lost to New Zealand by six wickets

- -

Best performers: Shenwari (247 runs); Shapoor (10 wickets).

- - -

England v Afghanistan head-to-head:

First meeting (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)