SYDNEY, March 13 Afghanistan's innings was declared closed at 111 for seven in the rain-disrupted World Cup Pool A match against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

After two 40-minute rain breaks, the players were forced off for a third time two balls into the 35th over with the Afghan innings closed 90 minutes later as rain continued to fall.

With both sides already eliminated from contention for the knockout stage, the Pool A match is a dead rubber with only pride at stake.

England skipper Eoin Morgan, looking to salvage a scrap of dignity at the end of a miserable campaign, won the toss and chose to field under leaden skies and his bowlers vindicated his decision.

Shafiqullah Shafiq (30) top-scored for Afghanistan but a second win in their maiden tournament looks highly unlikely however many overs England get to bat, if they get to bat at all.

The England new ball attack of James Anderson and Stuart Broad which disappointed so badly in the previous matches hardly looked world-beating but they bowled tightly and dismissed an opener apiece in the first 10 overs.

Chris Jordan (2-13) was the pick of the England bowlers, dismissing Afsar Zazai (six) and dangerman Samiullah Shenwari (seven), and he would have fancied taking out a couple off tailenders if the weather had allowed.

Shenwari scored the first boundary of the Afghan innings in the 13th over but was only able to take his tournament tally to 254 before an attempted drive took a thick edge and flew to a diving Morgan at point.

That left the Afghans rocking at 34-4 in the 16th over and they were forced to dig in to ease the innings tally towards treble figures, Nasir Jamal facing 52 balls for his 17.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi tried to up the pace and he hit a six and a four in his 16 off 17 balls before becoming Ravi Bopara's second victim, caught by James Tredwell at mid-on.

Shafiq helped usher his country past the century mark before holing out with an attempted sweep off Tredwell which Bopara took with a diving catch at deep square leg.

Only 10 more deliveries were possible before another shower forced the players off for the third time. (Editing by John O'Brien)