SYDNEY, March 13 Latest from Friday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Afghanistan at Sydney Cricket Ground.

England innings (chasing 101 from 25 overs under Duckworth-Lewis method)

1st over - Alex Hales, who has yet to score, is dropped at point by Najib Zadran off the bowling of Shapoor Zadran. ENG: 5-0

2nd over - Dawlat Zadran opens with a bouncer which Hales hits for six. Ian Bell hits his second four as England take 12 runs off the over. ENG: 17-0

5th over - Hales is dropped again in a carbon copy of the drop in the first over, Najib again failing to hold the ball off Shapoor's bowling. ENG: 32-0

7th over - Hales hits back-to-back fours off Dawlat. ENG: 44-0

12th over - Hales hits Samiullah Shenwari for his second six and Bell chips in with a four as 12 runs go off the over. ENG: 74-0

14th over - Hales departs for 37, caught behind off the bowling of paceman Hamid Hassan. ENG: 84-1

17th over - Bell brings up his 35th ODI half century with a single to third man. ENG: 97-1

19th over - Bell hits the winning run with a rushed single. England win by nine wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method. ENG: 101-1

- -

Afghanistan innings

1st over - James Anderson takes the new ball from the Paddington end. Openers Nawroz Mangal and Javed Ahmadi get off the mark with singles. AFG: 6-0

2nd over - Stuart Broad opens from the Randwick end with a wide. Mangal edges his second delivery but it does not carry to the cordon. AFG: 10-0

4th over - Mangal survives a big appeal for caught behind off Broad. England decide not to review. AFG: 16-0

7th over - Mangal departs for four, caught in the slips by Joe Root from a short Anderson delivery. AFG: 20-1

8th over - Broad's outswinger induces Ahmadi (7) into an edge and Root again does the honours at slip. AFG: 20-2

9th over - Heavy rain shower forces the players off the pitch with one ball of the over remaining. Play resumes 40 minutes later with no loss of overs and no need for Duckworth-Lewis calculations. AFG: 24-2

10th over - Chris Jordan comes into the attack and bowls a maiden to Nasir Jamal. AFG: 24-2

12th over - Jordan strikes to remove Afsar Zazai caught behind for six. Dangerman Samiullah Shenwari is the new batsman. AFG: 26-3

13th over - Shenwari hits the first boundary of Afghanistan's innings to mid-off. Anderson is warned for encroaching on the danger area. AFG: 32-3

16th over - Shenwari falls for seven, driving at a Jordan delivery but only succeeding in getting a thick edge which Eoin Morgan dives to catch at point. AFG: 34-4

20th over - Jamal is given out caught behind off Jordan. Afghanistan review and the TV pictures show the ball went nowhere near bat or glove. Decision overturned. AFG: 45-4

25th over - Three singles take Afghanistan past 60 runs but the rain starts falling again and the players head for the dressing room as the covers go back on the wicket. AFG: 62-4

26th over - Match resumes after another 40-minute rain break. Contest reduced to 45 overs for each side. Ravi Bopara removes Jamal (17) caught behind with the fourth ball after the resumption. AFG: 65-5

29th over - Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi comes down the wicket and hits James Tredwell for six over extra cover. AFG: 82-5

32nd over - Nabi is out pulling Bopara to mid-on with Tredwell taking the catch. Nabi hit 16 off 17 balls. AFG: 93-6

35th over - Shafiqullah Shafiq (30) departs attempting a sweep off Tredwell, which comes down at deep square leg where a diving Bopara takes the catch just before the ball hits the ground. AFG: 106-7

37th over - More rain, the heaviest downpour yet, and the covers are back on with four balls of the over remaining. AFG: 111-7 (Editing by Greg Stutchbury/Ed Osmond)