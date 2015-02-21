Feb 22 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews elected to make first use of the favourable bowling conditions by asking Afghanistan to bat after winning the toss in their World Cup match in Dunedin on Sunday.

The chilly, overcast weather prompted Mathews' decision, no doubt learning after hosts New Zealand reduced Scotland to 12 for four earlier this week at University Oval.

"It swings a little bit early on so we are looking to take advantage of the conditions," Mathews said.

Beaten finalists at the last two World Cups, Sri Lanka have looked a side on the decline, far too reliant on the 'Big Three' in their batting order and with an attack not offering much threat outside of spinner Rangana Herath.

The return of Lasith Malinga for the first World Cup game against New Zealand should help them bowl sides out and he will be better for the experience as he gets back into the rhythm of games after ankle surgery last year.

The big question is whether Mathews can rediscover the form that made him one of the best players in the world last year.

Too often against New Zealand in January he failed with the bat and if his side are to be a threat deeper into the tournament they need him to take charge of games if Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene fail.

Sri Lanka - Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal

Afghanistan - Javed Ahmadi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Mirwais Ashraf, Dalwat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)