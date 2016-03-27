March 27 West Indies skipper Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to field against Afghanistan in their World Twenty20 Super 10 stage match in Nagpur on Sunday.

Sammy, whose team are through to the semi-finals after winning all three of their games so far, made one change to the line-up that beat South Africa, with left-hander Evin Lewis coming in for rested opening batsman Chris Gayle.

Sammy called on his team to keep the winning momentum going ahead of the knockout stages.

"A clinical chase is what's required. We're not going to take our foot off the gas," he said.

Afghanistan are already out after three defeats in Group One. Skipper Asghar Stanikzai said he would have elected to bat.

His side made two changes, bringing in paceman Hamid Hassan and right-hander Usman Ghani for Shapoor Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)