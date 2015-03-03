March 3 Factbox on Wednesday's World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Afghanistan at WACA, Perth.

- -

AUSTRALIA

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat England by 111 runs; match abandoned against Bangladesh; Lost to New Zealand by one wicket

Top performers: Aaron Finch (149 runs); Mitchell Starc (eight wickets)

Remaining Pool A matches: v Sri Lanka (March 8); v Scotland (March 14)

- -

AFGHANISTAN

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Coach: Andy Moles

Squad: Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Mirwais Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to Bangladesh by 105 runs; Lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets; Beat Scotland by one wicket.

Top performers: Samiullah Shenwari (176 runs); Shapoor Zadran (seven wickets)

Remaining Pool A matches: v New Zealand (March 8), v England (March 13)

- -

Australia v Afghanistan head-to-head: Australia beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in their only meeting in a One Day International at Sharjah on Aug. 25, 2012.

- - (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Peter Rutherford)