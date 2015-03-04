PERTH, March 4 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Afghanistan at the WACA, Perth on Wednesday.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field.

Australia innings

1st over - Dawlat Zadran begins with two slips and sends down four dot balls before David Warner top edges him trying to play a pull shot and the ball does not travel to fine leg. Aus: 4-0

2nd over - Encouraged by the bounce, Shapoor Zadran begins with a short ball but Warner pulls the chest-high ball for his first boundary. Two balls later, Warner is lucky that his inside edge misses the stumps. Aus: 14-0

3rd over - Dawlat sends down an excellent over, following five dot balls with an outswinger that induces an outside edge from Aaron Finch and Nawroz Mangal takes a smart, low catch in first slip. Aus: 14-1

4th over - Afghanistan appeal for a caught-behind but replays confirm the ball had hit Warner's pad. Shapoor follows it with a short ball which Warner pulls over midwicket for his second boundary. Aus: 19-1

5th over - Dawlat continues to trouble Warner with pace and bounce as the batsman tries to punch him through cover and misses it. Aus 23-1

8th over - First bowling change and Hamid Hassan begins with a wide but slips one through Steve Smith's defence to prompt a mild caught-behind shout. Aus: 41-1

9th over - Warner drives Dawlat's first delivery for a boundary but nearly edges the next one which is harshly declared a wide. Warner pulls the final delivery for his fourth boundary.

10th over - Warner breaks loose, hits Hassan for three boundaries and takes a single to bring up his fifty off 40 balls. Aus: 68-1

15th over - Samiullah Shenwari is introduced into the attack and the leg-spinner bowls a tidy first over conceding only two runs. Aus: 90-1

17th over - Warner cuts Shenwari past point for a boundary and takes two to bring up Australia's 100. He picks up another boundary on the fifth ball. Aus: 104-1

23rd over - Smith moves across to glance a Shapoor delivery wide of short fine leg to pick up his first boundary. Aus: 137-1

25th over - Warner takes a streaky single off Shenwari to bring up his fourth ODI century off 92 balls as his team cross the 150-mark halfway through their innings. Aus: 151-1

26th over - Warner unfurls two pull shots to collect two boundaries from the Hassan over. Aus: 161-1

29th over - Smith cuts Mohammad Nabi past point for a boundary to bring up his fourth ODI fifty. Warner top-edges the last delivery but survives as the ball hits stumper Afsar Zazai in the chest and drops. Aus: 180-1

30th over - Smith hits Dawlat for a boundary and Warner, facing the last three balls, hits 6, 6 and 4 as Australia pass the 200-mark. Aus: 203-1

32nd over - Warner continues punishing the Afghans, hits Shapoor for back-to-back sixes. Aus: 222-1

33rd over - Warner hits Nabi's first ball for a boundary to bring up his 150 in 116 balls and picks up another boundary off the fifth delivery. Aus: 233-1

34th over - Australia opt for powerplay. Warner targets Shapoor again, hits him for a four and a six off successive deliveries to go past his previous highest ODI knock of 163. Aus: 246-1

36th over - Smith hits Dawlat over mid-on for his first six of the innings. Warner collects his 19th boundary. Aus: 266-1

38th over - Zadran finally brings some relief as Warner goes on a knee to try to hit him out of the park and manages a skier which Nabi manages to hold at mid-on. Aus: 278-2

40th over - New batsman Glenn Maxwell hits Dawlat's second ball for a six and the last for a four. Aus: 299-2

41st over - Smith hits a boundary off Nabi's first ball as Australia reach 300 and Maxwell finishes the over with back-to-back sixes. Aus: 316-2

43rd over - Maxwell hits Shapoor through midwicket for boundary and follows it up with a reverse-flick for a six. The bowler gets some consolation three balls later when Smith hits him straight to mid-off to miss out on a century. Aus: 340-3

44th over - Maxwell unfurls the reverse shot again, hitting Nabi for a boundary to race to his fifty in 21 balls and takes a single off the last ball as Australia reach 350. Aus: 350-3

45th - Faulkner hits a streaky boundary and Maxwell hits his fifth six as Shapoor concedes 16 runs of his last over. Aus: 366-3

46th over - Maxwell continues to punish Afghanistan, hits Nabi for two sixes. Aus 382-3

47th over - Hassan returns to dismiss James Faulkner for seven with an inswinging yorker that crashes onto the stumps. Aus: 386-4

48th over - Maxwell hits Dawlat's first ball for a boundary but smacks the next to Nabi at extra cover to return after a 39-ball 88. Aus 397-5

49th over - Brad Haddin takes a single off Hassan's third delivery as Australia reach the 400-mark. Aus: 403-5.

50th over - Haddin hits Nawroz Mangal for a six and and a four as Australia post the highest World Cup score. Mitchell Marsh falls in the final delivery. Aus: 417-6 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)