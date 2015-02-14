MELBOURNE Feb 14 England fast bowler Steven Finn took a bizarre hat-trick off the last three balls in Saturday's World Cup clash against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Like his team mates, Finn had come in for heavy punishment from Australia's batsmen, who smashed 342-9 from their 50 overs, but grabbed some consolation when he became the first English bowler to take a hat-trick at a World Cup.

With three deliveries left in the innings, Finn dismissed Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin for 31 when he top edged a catch to Stuart Broad at deep third man.

Off the next ball, Glenn Maxwell, who crossed during Haddin's deflection, departed for 66 when he was brilliantly caught by a diving Joe Root at long off.

Then off the final ball of the innings, Mitchell Johnson slapped the ball straight to Jimmy Anderson at mid-off, giving Finn an unexpected hat-trick and figures of 5-71.

Finn became just the seventh player to take a hat-trick at a World Cup. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)