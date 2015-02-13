Feb 13 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

AUSTRALIA

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: Steve Smith, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

ENGLAND

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Coach: Peter Moores

Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

- -

Australia v England head to head:

Total played: 130

Australia won 76, England won 49; tied 2; no result 3

Played at the MCG:

Played: 21

Australia won 15, England won 6

Last match:

Feb 1, 2015 - Australia beat England by 112 runs at the WACA (Compiled by by Julian Linden. Editing by Patrick Johnston)