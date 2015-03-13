March 13 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

AUSTRALIA

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat England by 111 runs

Match abandoned against Bangladesh

Lost to New Zealand by one wicket

Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs

Beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs

Top performers: Maxwell (257 runs), Warner (243 runs); Starc (12 wickets)

SCOTLAND

Captain: Preston Mommsen

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Squad: Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Freddie Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by three wickets

Lost to England by 119 runs

Lost to Afghanistan by one wicket

Lost to Bangladesh by six wickets

Lost to Sri Lanka by 148 runs

Best performers: Kyle Coetzer (253 runs); Josh Davey (14 wickets)

Australia v Scotland head-to-head:

Played: Four

Australia won all four matches

Last match: Sept. 3, 2013 - Australia won by 200 runs in Edinburgh (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)