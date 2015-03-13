Cricket-New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 13 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
- -
AUSTRALIA
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat England by 111 runs
Match abandoned against Bangladesh
Lost to New Zealand by one wicket
Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs
Beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs
- -
Top performers: Maxwell (257 runs), Warner (243 runs); Starc (12 wickets)
- - - -
SCOTLAND
Captain: Preston Mommsen
Coach: Grant Bradburn
Squad: Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Freddie Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to New Zealand by three wickets
Lost to England by 119 runs
Lost to Afghanistan by one wicket
Lost to Bangladesh by six wickets
Lost to Sri Lanka by 148 runs
- -
Best performers: Kyle Coetzer (253 runs); Josh Davey (14 wickets)
- - - -
Australia v Scotland head-to-head:
Played: Four
Australia won all four matches
Last match: Sept. 3, 2013 - Australia won by 200 runs in Edinburgh (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 31 Former Hampshire batsman and power-hitting coach Julian Wood has been hired by Cricket Australia (CA) to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy being played in England and Wales in June, the Times has reported.