HOBART, March 14 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to field as the World Cup co-hosts seek to wrap up their group stage campaign with a big victory over Scotland at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Aware that a comprehensive win would lift Australia above second-placed Sri Lanka in the Pool A standings, the prospect of rain later in the day led Clarke to deduce it would be better to chase a target rather than set one.

The former champions made a single change to the side that beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs last week, bringing in paceman Pat Cummins for left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty.

"It's a fantastic wicket. I think there's some rain forecast, that's the main reason for bowling," Clarke said at the toss.

"I think the ground is in fantastic condition and we're in for a great game. Obviously I'd like to bat first so out batters can get a hit but the number one priority is to win the game.

"It's same throughout the tournament. You can't take any team lightly. Scotland have played some really good competitive cricket. We have to be at our best."

Scotland skipper Preston Mommsen was not too dissatisfied with Clarke's decision, admitting he would have preferred to bat first anyway.

"It's a great wicket, we played here the other night. We'd like to get the runs on board," said Mommsen, whose team have lost all five games and are bottom of the pool.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Scotland: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Matt Machan, Preston Mommsen (captain), Freddie Coleman, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Rob Taylor, Michael Leask, Iain Wardlaw.