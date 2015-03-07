SYDNEY, March 7 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground.
- -
AUSTRALIA
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat England by 111 runs
Match abandoned against Bangladesh
Lost to New Zealand by one wicket
Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs
- -
Remaining Pool A matches:
Scotland (March 14)
- -
Top performers: David Warner (234 runs); Mitchell Starc (10 wickets)
- - - -
SRI LANKA
Captain: Angelo Mathews
Coach: Marvan Atapattu
Squad: Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna.
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs
Beat Afghanistan by four wickets
Beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
Beat England by nine wickets
- -
Remaining Pool A matches:
Scotland (March 11)
- -
Top performers: Kumar Sangakkara (268 runs); Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal (seven wickets)
- - - -
Australia v Sri Lanka head-to-head
Total played: 90
Australia won 55, Sri Lanka won 31
Last match: June 13, 2013 - Sri Lanka won by 20 runs at The Oval, London (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)