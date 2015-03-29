Melbourne, March 29 Factbox on Australia captain Michael Clarke who quit one-day internationals after the World Cup final against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

- - -

* Was born on April 2, 1981 at Liverpool, New South Wales

* Nickname: Pup, Clarkey

* Made his test debut against India at Bangalore in 2004

* Has played 108 tests, scoring 8432 runs with 28 centuries and 27 half-centuries and averaging nearly 51

* His highest test score of 329 not out came against India in Sydney in 2012

* He made his ODI debut against England in Adelaide in 2003

* Finished his ODI career with 7981 runs from 245 matches with eight centuries and 58 half-centuries

* Clarke averaged more than 44 in ODIs and his highest score of 130 came against India at Bangalore in 2007

* A part-time left-arm spinner, Clarke also has taken 31 test wickets and 57 in ODIs.

* Also played 34 Twenty20 Internationals, before quitting the format in 2011 to focus on tests and ODIs.

* Clarke has led Australia in 74 ODIs, of which Australia won 50.

* A brilliant slip fielder, Clarke has taken 125 catches in tests and 106 in ODIs.

* Groomed as a future leader, Clarke took over as Australia captain after Ricky Ponting quit after the 2011 World Cup.

* One of the better players of spin bowling, Clarke, batting in the middle order, has often held together Australia's innings.

* He battled a chronic back problem and underwent a hamstring surgery that kept him out of Australia's first two pool matches in the 2015 World Cup.

* Clarke always maintained test cricket remained paramount for him and his injury-induced absence prompted many to wonder if it created instability in the Australian ODI squad.

* He announced his retirement from ODIs a day before the final, which Australia won by seven wickets against New Zealand to send him out on a winning note.

* He compiled a 72-ball 74 with 10 fours and one six in his final knock in 50-overs cricket. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)