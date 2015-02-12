Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MELBOURNE Feb 12 Australia captain Michael Clarke will miss the World Cup opener against England in Melbourne on Saturday, Australia coach Darren Lehmann confirmed.
"He's pulled up really well and no, he's not playing," Lehmann told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. "Really happy with his progress but we're going to stick to the plan that he'll play against Bangladesh."
Clarke is on the comeback trail after a long layoff in the wake of hamstring surgery.
The 33-year-old top-scored with 64 in Australia's last World Cup warmup match, a 188-run win over United Arab Emirates.
Selectors gave Clarke a deadline to be fit for the second group match of the World Cup against Bangladesh on Feb. 21.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek