By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, March 11 The World Twenty20 is the one
major international cricketing prize to have eluded Australia
but with the batting firepower in their ranks, they cannot be
ruled out as contenders to grasp it at the sixth attempt.
With David Warner, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch,
Usman Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith all able to take the game
away from their opponents on any given day, the 50-over world
champions have every reason for confidence heading to India.
The big question mark over their challenge is the fact that
their batsmen have rarely thrived on the spin-friendly pitches
of South Asia, where teams will use three, and sometimes four,
slow bowlers against them.
"It's no secret that teams are targeting us with spin and
rightfully so, we haven't played it all that well over the last
little while in the shortest format," Finch said after South
Africa's Imran Tahir took 3-21 in a warm-up in Durban last week.
"It's just about changing our mindsets slightly if we do
have a few dot balls... there were some times when our ego
probably took over a little bit."
When they get it right, though, Australia's batsmen can be
devastating in the 20-over game, as Warner and Maxwell showed
with a record 161-run stand in the second warm-up against South
Africa at Wanderers.
Perhaps heeding Finch's words from a few days earlier, it
was controlled, not wild, aggression that enabled them to get
the better of Tahir and guide the team to a five-wicket victory.
After losing 3-0 to India in a T20 series on home soil in
January, Australia's selectors tore up the script and started
again, dispensing with a string of players and replacing Finch
with Smith as captain.
It was in the bowling department that the overhaul was
greatest with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg-spinner Adam
Zampa now making up an extremely inexperienced unit.
Youngsters Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Coulter-Nile are most
likely to be given the chance to get what pace they can out of
the flat Indian tracks, while James Faulkner's finishing with
ball and bat makes him an indispensable part of the team.
The inexperience of parts of the team is compounded by the
fact that Australia's third warm-up match in Cape Town on
Wednesday was only their 11th outing in the format since they
crashed out of the Super 10 stage at the 2014 World Twenty20.
Former test bowler Ryan Harris believes that should not be to
much of problem given most of the top players now travel to
South Asia every year to play in the Indian Premier League.
"Most countries have players who have been in the IPL and
know the conditions really well and all the grounds, so it is
going to be a good competition and good to watch," he said.
