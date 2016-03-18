DHARAMSALA, India, March 18 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in their World Twenty20 Super 10 match at Dharamsala on Friday.

The Kiwis are on a high after beating hosts India in their Group Two opener and a second win against their trans-Tasman rivals will put them on course for a place in the semi-finals.

After their brave gamble to pick three specialist spinners paid off against India, New Zealand decided to bolster the pace attack, dropping off-spinner Nathan McCullum to accommodate Mitchell McClenaghan.

"It's nice to get a win early and hopefully we can make an adjustment again on a new wicket," captain Kane Williamson said.

Australia captain Steven Smith said he too would have liked to bat first on a dry wicket at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Australia, who will hope to make a winning start to their bid for an elusive World Twenty20 title, have had a problem of plenty at the top of the batting order and Smith confirmed Usman Khawaja will open the innings with Shane Watson.

Khawaja's inclusion meant there was no place for former captain Aaron Finch in the team. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)