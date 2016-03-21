BENGALURU, March 21 Australia survived a middle-order collapse to beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a World Twenty20 Super 10 match on Monday to get their campaign up and running.

Bangladesh were helped to a modest 156 for five by Mahmudullah's unbeaten 49 before opener Usman Khawaja struck 58 off 45 balls as Australia won with nine deliveries to spare. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Tony Jimenez)