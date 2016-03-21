Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
BENGALURU, March 21 Australia survived a middle-order collapse to beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a World Twenty20 Super 10 match on Monday to get their campaign up and running.
Bangladesh were helped to a modest 156 for five by Mahmudullah's unbeaten 49 before opener Usman Khawaja struck 58 off 45 balls as Australia won with nine deliveries to spare. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.