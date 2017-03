Feb 17 Factbox on Wednesday's World Cup Pool A match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Manuka Oval, Canberra:

- -

BANGLADESH

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

- -

AFGHANISTAN

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Coach: Andy Moles

Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Mirwais Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

- -

Only previous meeting:

March 1, 2014 - Afghanistan won by 32 runs in Fatullah (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)