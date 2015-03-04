Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 5 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between Bangladesh and Scotland at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Thursday.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field
- -
Scotland innings
1st over - Calum MacLeod hits two boundaries off Mashrafe Mortaza to give Scotland a rollicking start. SCO: 9-0
2nd over - Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan opens at the other end, conceding just two singles. SCO: 11-0
3rd over - MacLeod gets a leading edge from Mortaza with the ball looping to Mohammad Mahmudullah at cover for 11. SCO: 14-1
7th over - Hamish Gardiner pulls a short ball from Mortaza to mid-wicket for a boundary after a series of suffocating overs from Bangladesh's bowlers. SCO: 25-1
9th over - Gardiner hits two boundaries off Rubel Hossain, the second of which fell just short of wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim down the leg side. SCO: 37-1
10th over - Taskin Ahmed forces a poor shot from Gardiner, who guides it to Soumya Sarkar at cover for 19. SCO: 39-2
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek