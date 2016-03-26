KOLKATA, March 26 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their World Twenty20 Super 10 stage match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

New Zealand, already through to the semi-finals with three wins in as many matches, made two changes to their side from their last game against Pakistan.

They included an extra spinner in Nathan McCullum for paceman Adam Milne while Henry Nicholls came in for the in-form Martin Guptill, who was rested.

"It looks like a very dry surface with not too much grass and hopefully it brings our spinners into play in the second innings," Williamson said at the toss.

"I think it's important that your feet are firmly on the ground. Making sure we adapt and play smart cricket is important."

Bangladesh, bottom of Group Two and seeking their first win in the group stages, made no changes to the team that lost to India by one run in a thriller in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza said he would also have batted first had he won the toss.

"I think we have to bowl in the right areas and restrict them to a good total so that we can chase it down later," Mortaza added. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)