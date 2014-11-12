UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
Nov 12 Cricket fans will soon be able to experience what their rugby counterparts enjoy after the game's governing body decided to trial the broadcast of conversations between match officials for important decisions.
Viewers and spectators will be able to hear the consultations between the on-field and television umpires during the upcoming one-day international series between Australia and South Africa, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.
The umpire communications during referrals, consultations and player reviews might be extended to some matches during next year's World Cup if the trial was successful.
"For years, viewers have enjoyed seeing the same pictures as the TV umpire and making their own decisions during a referral or review," Geoff Allardice, ICC general manager cricket, said in a statement.
"Now they will be even closer to the game, hearing what the umpire is saying when making those decisions."
Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 50-over World Cup from Feb. 14-Mar. 29. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams