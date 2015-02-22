UPDATE 1-Cricket-New Zealand battle to stumps in good position in third test
* Wicketkeeper top scores with 90 (Updates at close of play)
CHRISTCHURCH Feb 23 Latest from Monday's cricket World Cup Pool A match between England and Scotland at Hagley Oval.
- -
England innings
4th over - Moeen Ali stroked two fours and hoisted a six over long-off from Josh Davey to get the England innings underway after Scotland captain Preston Mommsen won the toss and decided to field. ENG: 23-0
10th over - Ali posted the England 50 with a thick edge to the third man boundary followed by a full-blooded pull for four. ENG: 58-0
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
* Wicketkeeper top scores with 90 (Updates at close of play)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 123-4) D. Elgar b de Grandhomme 5 T. de Bruyn c Latham b Henry 0 H. Amla b de Grandhomme 50 J. Duminy c Patel b Henry 20 F. du Plessis c Latham b Santner