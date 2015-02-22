CHRISTCHURCH Feb 23 Latest from Monday's cricket World Cup Pool A match between England and Scotland at Hagley Oval.

- -

England innings

4th over - Moeen Ali stroked two fours and hoisted a six over long-off from Josh Davey to get the England innings underway after Scotland captain Preston Mommsen won the toss and decided to field. ENG: 23-0

10th over - Ali posted the England 50 with a thick edge to the third man boundary followed by a full-blooded pull for four. ENG: 58-0

