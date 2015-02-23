(Updates after England win)

CHRISTCHURCH Feb 23 Highlights from Monday's cricket World Cup Pool A match in which England beat Scotland by 119 runs at Hagley Oval.

- -

Scotland innings

3rd over - Scotland opener Calum MacLeod, advancing down the pitch, slashed James Anderson straight to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and was out for four. SCO: 17-1

11th over - England captain Eoin Morgan caught Freddie Coleman (7) at cover off the first ball of Chris Woakes' opening over. SCO: 51-3

12th over - Matt Machan (5) edged Steven Finn to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. SCO: 54-3

19th over - Opener Kyle Coetzer reached his half-century from 64 balls with eight boundaries. SCO: 74-3

26th over - Off-spinner Joe Root ended a 60-run partnership between Coetzer and captain Preston Mommsen when the latter hit a catch to Stuart Broad and was out for 26. SCO: 118-4

27th over - Coetzer fell in the next over against Moeen Ali's off-spin, caught by Woakes at long-on for 71 from 84 balls with 11 boundaries. SCO: 123-5

29th over - Ali took a second wicket when Richie Berrington (8) struck the ball firmly to Morgan at mid-wicket. SCO: 129-6

34th over - Finn returned to capture the wicket of Josh Davey, caught by Buttler for nine. SCO: 150-7

38th over - Matt Cross (23) edged Finn to Root at slip. SCO: 160-8.

42nd over - Alasdair Evans was caught by Buttler off Anderson for nine. SCO: 184-9

43rd over - Majid Haq was the last batsman to fall, caught by Gary Ballance for 15 off Woakes. Scotland 184 all out off 42.2 overs.

- -

England innings

4th over - Moeen Ali stroked two fours and hoisted a six over long-off from Josh Davey to get the England innings underway after Scotland captain Preston Mommsen won the toss and decided to field. ENG: 23-0

10th over - Ali posted the England 50 with a thick edge to the third man boundary followed by a full-blooded pull for four. ENG: 58-0

29th over- Ali swept his fourth six of the innings from off-spinner Majid Haq to reach his second one-day hundred. He also hit nine fours in 91 balls at the crease. ENG: 168-0

31st over - Ian Bell was caught by Kyle Coetzer at cover off Richie Berrington for 54 after an opening partnership of 172 with Ali. Eng: 175-1

35th over - Ali was caught by Freddie Coleman at long-leg off Haq for 128 with 12 fours and five sixes. ENG: 203-2

36th over - Gary Ballance was bowled by Alasdair Evans for 10. ENG: 203-3

37th over - Joe Root was caught by wicketkeeper Matt Cross of the bowling off Josh Davey for one. ENG: 204-4

45th over - Cross stumped James Taylor for 17 off Davey. ENG: 266-5

49th over - Jos Buttler was caught by Davey for 24 off Iain Wardlaw. ENG: 299-6

50th over - Captain Eoin Morgan (46) and Chris Woakes (1) were caught by Preston Moomensen off consecutive balls from Davey. ENG: 303-8 (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)