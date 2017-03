Feb 27 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Sri Lanka in Wellington:

- - -

ENGLAND

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Coach: Peter Moores

Squad: Morgan, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Australia by 111 runs

Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets

Beat Scotland by 119 runs

Top performers: Moeen Ali (158 runs), James Taylor (115 runs); Steve Finn (eight wickets), Chris Woakes (five wickets); Joe Root (three catches)

Remaining Pool A matches: v Bangladesh (March 9); v Afghanistan (March 13)

- -

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

Squad: Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga (replaced Jeevan Mendis), Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera (replaced Dhammika Prasad)

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs

Beat Afghanistan by four wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 92 runs

Top performers: Tillakaratne Dilshan (185 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (151 runs); Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga (six wickets); Jeevan Mendis and Rangana Herath (three catches)

Remaining Pool A matches: v Australia (March 8); v Scotland (March 11)

- - -

England v Sri Lanka head to head:

Total played: 63

England won 30, Sri Lanka won 33

Last match: Dec 16, 2014 - Sri Lanka won by 87 runs in Colombo (Compiled by Julian Linden, editing by Nick Mulvenney)