WELLINGTON, March 1 Latest from Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Sri Lanka at Wellington Regional Stadium:

England innings

2nd over - Moeen Ali hits successive boundaries from Suranga Lakmal. ENG: 10-0

3rd over - Ian Bell opens his account with a slash past Tillakaratne Dilshan at point off Lasith Malinga and then runs the next ball past second slip for another boundary. ENG: 19-0

4th over - Bell is dropped by a diving Dinesh Chandimal at cover point in what would have been a spectacular catch and then next ball appears to have been dropped by Dilshan at point. ENG: 38-0

7th over - Malinga bowls a wide to bring up the England 50. ENG: 51-0

10th over - Ali hits Angelo Mathews straight to Lakmal at mid-off to be dismissed for 15. Gary Ballance sees out the rest of the over. ENG: 62-1

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)