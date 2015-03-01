WELLINGTON, March 1 Latest from Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Sri Lanka at Wellington Regional Stadium:

- -

England scored 309-6

Sri Lanka innings

4th over - First slip Joe Root is distracted by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler moving to take a catch off Lahiru Thirimanne and then pulling out, leaving Root to drop the ball with the batsman on three. SRI: 18-0

5th over - Thirimanne hits James Anderson for a four through mid-off to bring up 2,000 career ODI runs. SRI: 25-0

8th over - Tillakaratne Dilshan hits two sixes off Broad into the stands at square leg. SRI: 42-0

9th over - Thirimanne square drives Anderson behind point for a boundary to bring up the 50. SRI: 52-0

10th over - Broad bowls a tight over, restricting Sri Lanka to just three runs to end the compulsory power-play. SRI: 55-0

12th over - Thirimanne welcomes Steven Finn to the crease with successive boundaries, the second a delightful ramp shot over Buttler. SRI: 67-0

19th over - Thirimanne punches Moeen Ali to cover for a single to bring up his 13th ODI half century and then hits down the ground to bring up the 100 before Dilshan is caught at silly mid-on by Eoin Morgan for 44. SRI: 100-1

29th over - Thirimanne slogs Ali into the stands at mid-wicket for his first six to bring up the 150. SL: 154-1

30th over - Kumar Sangakkara slashes Chris Woakes backward of point to the fence in front of the large contingent of Sri Lankan fans who react with an almighty roar. SL: 166-1

35th over - Sangakkara clips Broad to mid-wicket for two runs to bring up his 94th ODI half century. SRI: 197-1

36th over - Sangakkara pulls Finn backward of square for a six to bring up the 100-run partnership and take the team past 200 as the elegant lefthander begins to exert more influence on the innings. SRI: 209-1

38th over - Sangakkara hits successive boundaries from Anderson and is almost run out twice trying to get back on strike before Thirimanne is dropped on 98 by Ali in the covers. SRI: 227-1

39th over - Thirimanne punches Woakes through the covers for a single to bring up his fourth ODI century, but is scolded by Sangakkara for celebrating rather than running two. Sangakkara hits three successive boundaries. SRI: 242-1

40th over - Sri Lanka score five runs to end the batting power-play having scored 50 runs in the five overs and need 63 off the final 10 for victory. SRI: 247-1

42nd over - Sangakkara smashes Anderson down the ground for two runs to bring up his 23rd ODI century from 70 balls, the fastest of his career. SRI: 265-1

46th over - Thirimanne lofts Woakes high into the leg side but James Taylor drops the ball after a valiant effort running around the boundary. Thirimanne hits a single from the final ball to bring up the 200-run partnership and team 300. SRI: 300-1

48th over - Thirimanne hits Woakes for six to end the game with 16 balls remaining. SRI: 312-1

- -

England innings

2nd over - Moeen Ali hits successive boundaries from Suranga Lakmal. ENG: 10-0

3rd over - Ian Bell opens his account with a slash past Tillakaratne Dilshan at point off Lasith Malinga and then runs the next ball past second slip for another boundary. ENG: 19-0

4th over - Bell is dropped by a diving Dinesh Chandimal at cover point in what would have been a spectacular catch and then next ball appears to have been dropped by Dilshan at point. ENG: 38-0

7th over - Malinga bowls a wide to bring up the England 50. ENG: 51-0

10th over - Ali hits Angelo Mathews straight to Lakmal at mid-off to be dismissed for 15. Gary Ballance sees out the rest of the over. ENG: 62-1

13th over - Ballance continues his poor run of form when he lunges at a delivery from Dilshan and hits it straight back to the bowler to be dismissed for six. ENG: 74-2

14th over - Joe Root is dropped by Mahela Jayawardene at a wide first slip off Mathews while on two. ENG: 76-2

20th over - Root pushes a single off Rangana Herath to bring up the 100 runs. ENG 100-2

21st over - Bell gets a thick inside edge to a Lakmal delivery and is bowled for 49. Eoin Morgan hits an off-drive to the fence for his first runs. ENG: 105-3

29th over - Morgan swats a Dilshan delivery over mid-wicket for the first six of England's innings. ENG: 139-3

30th over - Root sweeps Herath to the backward-square fence but then gets an inside edge that misses the stumps and wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara's gloves. ENG: 145-3

32nd over - Morgan runs a Herath delivery into the off-side for a single to bring up the 50-run partnership. ENG: 154-3

34th over - Root works a Mathews delivery to fine leg for two runs to bring up his ninth ODI half century. ENG: 159-3

35th over - Morgan slashes a Thisara Perera delivery straight to Dilshan at point to be dismissed for 27. ENG: 161-4

39th over - Root survives a lbw appeal and is called through for a single by James Taylor. Forced to dive to make his ground. Mathews reviews the lbw decision but replays shows it hit Root on the full outside leg stump. ENG: 194-4

40th over - Taylor runs a Malinga delivery down to third man for a single to bring up the 200. ENG: 203-4

44th over - Root hits a six off Mathews over wide long-on then punches him through the covers to bring up his fourth ODI century. He celebrates without his bat, which he dropped when turning for a run at the non-striker's end. ENG: 232-4

45th over - England take 25 runs from Perera's eighth over with Root reverse lapping the bowler for a four and then six off successive balls. ENG: 257-4

46th over - Taylor is caught by Dilshan for 25 at point off Malinga, who then hits Jos Buttler in the grill of the helmet on the next delivery. ENG: 264-5

47th over - Root tries a reverse sweep off Herath but is trapped in front for 121. ENG: 267-6

49th over - Buttler slams the ball straight back to Herath, who drops the catch and needs to seek medical attention. Perera bowls the final ball of the over and is hit for four by Chris Woakes. ENG: 287-6

50th over - Lakmal is banished from the bowling crease after two full tosses above waist height, the second after Buttler had hit a six. Dilshan is required to bowl the final two balls. ENG: 309-6 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/John O'Brien)