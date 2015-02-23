LONDON Feb 23 England's batsmen must try and emulate Moeen Ali's carefree approach if the team are to have any chance of lifting the World Cup, according to former captain Nasser Hussain.

Centurion Moeen led the way on Monday as England shrugged off two dismal performances against co-hosts Australia and New Zealand to record their first victory of the tournament, a 119-run triumph over rank outsiders Scotland in Christchurch.

The 27-year-old all-rounder was compared to the great Gary Sobers by former England opener Geoff Boycott for the fluency of his strokemaking and Hussain believes the rest of the team should be encouraged to copy the left-hander's style.

"He was very pleasing on the eye," Hussain told Sky Sports television. "He doesn't make ugly runs and he's been a revelation since coming in to the England side.

"He's continuously nipping in with wickets and he gets vital runs. There will be days when he gets out in a silly fashion... but I think I'd rather see our young guns go that way and get out giving it a go.

"You want someone to take the attack to the opposition especially with the shots that Moeen has. You don't want him staying in his bunker and being fearful of getting out."

"He has always been someone who likes to pick his bat up and give it a go, not in a slog fashion but in a real sort of elegant, wristy fashion," added Hussain.

Moeen made 128 as England chalked up 303 for eight in 50 overs before bowling out Scotland for 184 in their Pool A encounter at the Hagley Oval.

Hussain tempered his praise for captain Eoin Morgan's side in view of the opposition they were facing.

"I don't think you should get too up for beating Scotland," he said. "The most important thing is that a lot of players spent time in the middle with the bat and the ball.

"There were a lot more performances from a lot more of the team and going into a very important game against Sri Lanka next weekend, that is going to be vital.

"The pressure won't lift off Morgan until they've beaten a major side like Sri Lanka and he makes a major contribution."

The captain has been out of form recently but chipped in with a useful 46 against Scotland. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Martyn Herman)