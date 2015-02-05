Feb 5 Penpix of the England squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Eoin Morgan (captain), 28, left-hand batsman. 135 matches, 3848 runs. Highest score 124 not out.

Gifted one-day batsman handed the captaincy in December following the axing of Alastair Cook. Has scored seven centuries and 22 fifties in 135 one-day internationals, his cool head and innovative style often coming to the fore as the team's "finisher" in tight matches. Form tailed off in 2012 with a run of 17 innings in which he failed to score a half century. But a fine 121 in the tri-series against Australia suggests the captaincy may bring about a return to form with the bat.

James Anderson, 32, right-arm fast bowler. 188 matches, 264 wickets. Best bowling 5-23.

England's highest one-day wicket-taker and new-ball leader. Experienced campaigner adept at finding reverse swing and a master at working over batsmen and finding chinks in their armour. Has not been as successful in Australia as in other parts of the world. An outstanding fielder in any position.

Moeen Ali, 27, left-hand batsman, right-arm off-spinner. 17 matches, 540 runs, highest score 119. 17 wickets, best bowling 2-34.

Made his test and one-day debuts last year and quickly established himself as an integral member of the team in both formats. Fierce hitter at the top of the order and more than useful spin bowler. Made a century against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year and has three fifties.

Gary Ballance, 25, left-hand batsman. 12 matches, 261 runs, highest score 79.

Born in Zimbabwe, Ballance made a stunning start to his test career with three centuries and three fifties in his first eight matches at an average of over 60. Unflappable temperament in the pivotal number three position.

Ian Bell, 32, right-hand batsman. 155 matches, 5154 runs, highest score 141.

England's senior batsman following the axing of Alastair Cook and their highest run-scorer in one-day internationals. Has made 32 fifties but only four centuries. In a rich vein of form, conventional but elegant batsman with the ability to time the ball sweetly. England will need his experience at the top of the order to allow the more flamboyant stroke-makers in the team a free rein.

Ravi Bopara, 29, right-hand batsman, right-arm medium pace bowler. 119 matches, 2695 runs, highest score 101 not out, 38 wickets, best bowling 4-38.

Never established himself in the test team but has played 119 one-day internationals since making his debut in 2007. A wristy stroke-maker capable of opening or batting in the middle order. A self-styled "finisher", Bopara has not settled enough matches in England's favour but he has the ability to do so. Nagging medium-pace bowling gives his captain a useful option, though he has been rarely used recently.

Stuart Broad, 28, right-arm fast bowler, left-hand batsman. 113 matches, 173 wickets, best bowling 5-23, 497 runs. Highest score 45 not out.

An England stalwart in all forms of the game, Broad is captain of the Twenty20 side. A streaky bowler capable of unplayable spells but also prone to off-days -- he was hit for six sixes in one over by India's Yuvraj Singh at the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup. A powerful hitter in the lower order, Broad has not scored as many runs as he would have liked after demonstrating his talent with an extraordinary innings of 169 batting at number nine in a test match against Pakistan in 2010.

Jos Buttler, 24, wicketkeeper, right-hand batsman. 49 matches, 1139 runs, highest score 121.

England's X-factor, a solid wicketkeeper and dynamic batsman. Made his first one-day international century against Sri Lanka last year, a brilliant innings studded with trademark reverse sweeps and flamboyant drives through the off-side. Replaced Matt Prior in the test side last year and the World Cup offers the perfect stage to confirm Buttler's emergence as one of the most exciting young players in the game.

Steven Finn, 25, right-arm fast bowler. 52 matches, 78 wickets, best bowling 5-33.

Career looked to have stalled when he was sent home from the disastrous 2013-14 Ashes tour with his confidence in tatters. But worked on his action to eradicate technical faults and announced his return to form with five wickets in the tri-series win over India. Finn has the height to prosper on hard wickets in Australia and New Zealand, capable of obtaining steepling bounce to cause problems for any batsman.

Alex Hales, 26, right-hand batsman. 7 matches, 126 runs, highest score 42.

A Twenty20 specialist, the England selectors finally bowed to pressure to include Hales in the 50-over squad for his explosive potential at the top of the order. Made 116 not out off 64 balls in World Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka last year, sealing victory with a six in the final over. Doubts remain about his ability to survive at the crease with more close catchers around in the 50-over format.

Chris Jordan, 26, right-arm fast bowler, right-hand batsman. 20 matches, 33 wickets, best bowling 5-29.

Born in Barbados, Jordan made his one-day international debut against Australia in 2013 and impressed with his whippy pace bowling and powerful hitting in the lower order. Called into the test side against Sri Lanka last year, Jordan struggled with technical problems in his bowling action. Lacks control at times but capable of taking wickets at key moments. A superb all-round fielder.

Joe Root, 24, right-hand batsman, right-arm off-spinner. 48 matches, 1600 runs, highest score 113.

A key member of the team in all formats of the game, Root has been earmarked as a future England captain from a young age. Calm and phlegmatic at the crease. Averages over 50 in 22 tests and exactly 40 in 48 one-dayers. Will bat at number four in the World Cup charged with the responsibility of holding the innings together with his deft accumulation while others have licence to play big shots. Useful part-time off-spinner.

James Taylor, 25, right-hand batsman. 11 matches, 343 runs, highest score 90.

Diminutive gritty batsman who is establishing himself in the crucial number three position. Famously derided by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen as being too small to cope with the demands of international cricket, Taylor just got his head down and piled up runs for his county Nottinghamshire. Played 11 one-day internationals and has made four fifties, the most recent a fine knock of 82 which led England to victory over India and a place in the tri-series final.

James Tredwell, 32, right-arm off-spinner. 44 matches, 59 wickets, best bowling 4-41.

England's Mister Consistency, a quiet character who never lets his captain down. Not a prodigious spinner of the ball, Tredwell relies on accuracy and guile to prize batsmen out. England may be tempted to use Moeen Ali as their front-line spinner because of his greater all-round ability but, on turning wickets, Tredwell's experience will be invaluable.

Chris Woakes, 25, right-hand batsman, right-arm fast bowler. 29 matches, 42 wickets, best bowling 6-45.

On the fringes of the England set-up since 2011, Woakes has emerged as a key player in the one-day side. A reliable bowler who has added an extra yard of pace to his armoury, he has two five-wicket hauls in one-day internationals. A clean hitter of the ball and calming presence in the lower order. Suffered a nightmare tri-series final against Australia, conceding 89 runs in his 10 overs before getting out first ball.