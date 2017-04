NEW DELHI, March 23 England beat Afghanistan by 15 runs in a World Twenty20 Group One match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, England overcame a mid-innings collapse to post 142-7 before restricting Afghanistan to 127-9 to secure their second victory of the tournament. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Ed Osmond)