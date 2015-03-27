March 27 Factbox on the Australian cricket team who take on New Zealand in Sunday's World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket ground.

World Cup record

1975 - finalist; 1979 - pool phase; 1983 - pool phase; 1987 - winners; 1992 - pool phase; 1996 - finalist; 1999 - winners; 2003 - winners; 2007 - winners; 2011 - quarter-finals

- -

Captain: Michael Clarke

Returning from a hamstring surgery, Clarke played his first match of the tournament in the narrow defeat against New Zealand.

He may not have set alight the tournament with his bat but the 33-year-old has marshalled his resources well.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Some 16 years after hitting the winning run in the 1999 final at Lord's, the 45-year-old is now one win away from re-tasting World Cup success as a coach.

Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Pool matches

Beat England by 111 runs - Finch's 135 and a 5-33 from medium pacer Marsh gave the co-hosts an easy win.

Match abandoned against Bangladesh - Match called of due to heavy rain without a ball being bowled at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Lost to New Zealand by one wicket - Starc's 6-28 could not compensate for a batting collapse.

Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs - Warner top-scored with 178 in an Australian run-feast.

Beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs - Maxwell smashed 102 in 53 balls to outshine Kumar Sangakkara ton.

Beat Scotland by seven wickets - Starc led Scotland's rout with four wickets for 14 before Australia chased down the target in 15.2 overs.

Quarter-final

Beat Pakistan by six wickets - Hazlewood led a spirited bowling effort with four wickets and the batsmen chased down a moderate target, despite an impressive spell from Wahab Riaz.

Semi-final

Beat India by 95 runs - Smith's century laid the foundation for a comprehensive win against the defending champions.

- -

Top performers:

Smith (346 runs) - The stylish right-hander has batted himself back into form right before the knockout stage and has led batting both in the quarter-final and semi-final. Smith's presence lends much-needed balance in an otherwise line-up studded with flamboyant strokemakers. Was adjudged man-of-the-match for his fluent century in the semi-final against India.

Maxwell (324 runs) - The middle-order batsman has been in red-hot form, smashing bowlers to all corners of the ground and often with unconventional shots. He has been scoring consistently, taking wickets with his gentle off-spin and one of the best fielders in contemporary cricket.

Starc (20 wickets) - The left-arm seamer is second only to Kiwi Trent Boult (21) in the list of wicket-takers. He has bowled fast and accurate and has been very difficult to score off. He returned his career-best 6-28 in the defeat against New Zealand.

Johnson (12 wickets) - The fiery pace bowler has had a quiet tournament by his standard but is finally showing signs of his old form.

- -

Key to beating New Zealand: Starc or Hazlewood will have to dismiss Brendon McCullum early and the batsmen would have to be at their best against the formidable Kiwi attack.

- - - - (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)