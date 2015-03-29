MELBOURNE, March 29 Fast-bowling all-rounder James Faulkner was named man-of-the-match for his devastating spell which helped set up a seven-wicket victory for Australia in the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The 24-year-old struck on the first ball of the second powerplay in the 36th over to end a 111-run fourth-wicket partnership between Ross Taylor and Grant Elliott by dismissing the former with a slower delivery.

Faulkner then removed the dangerous Corey Anderson in the same over for a second-ball duck with a fast full-length delivery.

He capped his game-changing spell by removing Elliott for 83 and finished with figures of three for 36 from nine overs. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)