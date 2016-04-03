KOLKATA, April 3 West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to field against England in the final of the sixth World Twenty20 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Both the teams fielded unchanged squads for the match which will see one of them becoming the first team to win a second World Twenty20 title.

"Not many gave us a chance but we knew what we could do," Sammy said of his team's prospects after winning the toss. "Today we just have to take one more step."

England captain Eoin Morgan said the 2010 champions would also have preferred to field.

"Looks a really good surface, big covering of grass. Normally it's quite bare and takes a bit of turn," said Morgan.

West Indies beat England by six wickets in a group-stage match in Mumbai last month. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Clare Fallon)