MELBOURNE, March 29 Latest from the World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket ground.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first.

New Zealand innings (183 all out from 45 overs)

Australia innings

2nd over: New Zealand get the early breakthrough they desperately needed when Australian opener Aaron Finch went for a fifth ball duck, caught and bowled by Trent Boult. AUS: 2-1.

4th over: David Warner releases the pressure when he scores Australia's first boundary, driving Boult through the covers. AUS: 18-1.

5th over: Warner smashed the first three balls of Tim Southee's over to the rope for boundaries, signalling his intentions to attack. AUS: 33-1.

6th over: Steve Smith, who scored a century in Australia's semi-final win over India, picks up his first boundary when Boult drops one in short and he pulls him away for four. AUS: 38-1.

9th over: Matt Henry comes into the attack, replacing Daniel Vettori who bowled just one over, and Warner pulls his first ball to fine leg for a boundary, just one bounce over the rope. AUS: 49-1.

10th over: Smith gets a single down to third man off Boult to bring up the Australian 50, then Warner smashes the next ball, a full toss, for four to bring up the 50 partnership in the last over of the first powerplay. AUS: 56-1.

13th over: New Zealand strike again, getting rid of the dangerous Warner for 45, caught by Grant Elliott in the deep off Henry after getting a top edge. Australian captain Michael Clarke comes to the crease in his last ODI. AUS: 63-2.

14th over: Clarke gets off the mark with a leading edge off Boult that went between two fielders for three. AUS: 68-2.

18th over: Clarke, who has been struggling to produce his best during the tournament, collects his first boundary when he gets a thick edge off Southee that flies away to the unmarked third man rope. AUS: 83-2.

19th over: Clarke rides his luck again with two edges off Henry that escape the slips cordon and run down to the fence for successive fours. AUS: 95-2.

21st over: Australia bring up their 100 when Smith, who has been going about his work quietly but efficiently, takes a single off Henry. AUS: 100-2.

23rd over: Clarke smacks one from Henry straight off the middle of the bat for four as Australia start to accelerate. AUS: 112-2.

24th over: Clarke and Smith bring up their fifty partnership with Australia in total control. AUS: 119-2.

25th over: Clarke, his confidence growing with every balls he faces, has overtaken Smith and now smashes Vettori over the long-off rope for six. The crowd roars. AUS: 130-2.

27th over: Clarke reaches his half-century, off 56 balls, with a single off Vettori. For Clarke, it his 58th, and final ODI fifty, as Australia close in on victory. AUS: 139-2.

29th over: Smith has been relatively quiet after Clarke took the spotlight but he slashes a boundary off Southee to third man. AUS: 151-2.

31st over: Clarke and Smith bring up their 100-run partnership off 108 balls when Clarke hits Southee for the first of three successive boundaries. The celebrations are starting already at the MCG with Australia just 10 runs away from victory. AUS: 174-2.

32nd over: Clarke is bowled by Henry for 74 with Australia needing just nine runs for victory. Clarke leaves the field to a standing ovation, his bat raised in the air. Smith reaches his half-century with a two off the second last ball of the over after being joined by Shane Watson.

34th over: Smith seals Australia's seven-wicket victory when he pulls Henry for four, finishing 56 not out. The fireworks erupt over the stadium, AUS 186-3. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Amlan Chakraborty)