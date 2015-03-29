MELBOURNE, March 29 Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc was named the player of the tournament after his team beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win the World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The 25-year-old left-arm quick finished with 22 wickets in the tournament, tied with New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult though having played a match lesser than his Tasmanian rival.

Starc bowled fast and swung the ball both ways during the tournament and his wickets came at an average of just over 10.

His best bowling display came in Australia's pool stage loss against New Zealand in Auckland when he almost won his team the match with figures of 6-28. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)