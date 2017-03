MELBOURNE, March 28 New Zealand will bring an unchanged lineup into Sunday's World Cup final against fellow co-hosts Australia in Melbourne, captain Brendon McCullum confirmed on Saturday.

New Zealand head into the match at the Melbourne Crikcet Ground after defeating South Africa by four wickets in Auckland in the semi-finals.

New Zealand team - Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (captain), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

