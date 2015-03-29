MELBOURNE, March 29 Following is a list of winners of the 50-overs cricket World Cup after Australia beat New Zealand by seven wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
1975 - WEST INDIES - beat Australia by 17 runs
1979 - WEST INDIES - beat England by 92 runs
1983 - INDIA - beat West Indies by 43 runs
1987 - AUSTRALIA - beat England by seven runs
1992 - PAKISTAN - beat England by 22 runs
1996 - SRI LANKA - beat Australia by seven wickets
1999 - AUSTRALIA - beat Pakistan by eight wickets
2003 - AUSTRALIA - beat India by 125 runs
2007 - AUSTRALIA - beat Sri Lanka by 53 Runs (D/L)
2011 - INDIA - beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
2015 - AUSTRALIA - beat New Zealand by seven wickets