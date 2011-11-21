Nov 21 Former Melbourne Commonwealth Games
and Australian Grand Prix chief executive John Harnden was named
the head of the 2015 cricket World Cup local organising
committee on Monday.
Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 50-over
tournament, which is considered the showcase of the
limited-overs game.
Currently the chief executive of the South Australian
Cricket Association, Harnden's experience made him the "perfect
candidate for the job", local organising committee chairman
James Strong said in a statement.
"Cricket is a passion for me from a personal and a
professional perspective," said Harnden. "I am delighted to be a
part of the 2015 cricket World Cup."
