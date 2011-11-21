Nov 21 Former Melbourne Commonwealth Games and Australian Grand Prix chief executive John Harnden was named the head of the 2015 cricket World Cup local organising committee on Monday.

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 50-over tournament, which is considered the showcase of the limited-overs game.

Currently the chief executive of the South Australian Cricket Association, Harnden's experience made him the "perfect candidate for the job", local organising committee chairman James Strong said in a statement.

"Cricket is a passion for me from a personal and a professional perspective," said Harnden. "I am delighted to be a part of the 2015 cricket World Cup."

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

