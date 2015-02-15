Feb 15 Latest from Sunday's cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval.

India made 300-7.

Pakistan innings

1st over - India pace bowler Umesh Yadav starts off with a big wide down the leg side. Opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad gets his first run with a single to fine leg. PAK: 2-0

3rd over - Younus Khan hits the first boundary for Pakistan after Yadav strays onto his pads. PAK: 11-0

4th over - Mohammed Shami strikes the first blow for India. Surprises Younus (6) with a sharp bouncer which hits the batsman's glove to lob up to the wicketkeeper. PAK: 14-1

5th over - New batsman Haris Sohail hits an erratic Yadav for three boundaries in the over as Pakistan's run rate gets a move on. PAK: 28-1

6th over - Sohail almost ends up at the same end as his partner but Dhoni fails to take the run out chance. PAK: 34-1

8th over - Shehzad pulls Shami handsomely to the mid-wicket fence for his first four. PAK: 44-1

10th over - Shami bowls a tight over as Pakistan just manage a single in their last over of the mandatory powerplay. PAK: 46-1

13th over - Shehzad breaks the shackles put on by some quiet overs by clubbing Mohit Sharma to the mid-wicket fence for a four. PAK: 58-1

14th over - Dhoni brings on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and he responds perfectly by bowling the first maiden over of the match to Shehzad. PAK: 58-1

15th over - Shehzad takes the aerial route and hits Mohit for a four and a two. PAK: 67-1

18th over - India get their second breakthrough as Sohail (36) edges Ashwin to Suresh Raina at slip for a maiden wicket, his second maiden over. PAK: 79-2

19th over - Shehzad survives a close shout for run out while going for a second run to the point boundary. Makes it with a full-length dive. PAK: 83-2

20th over - Shehzad takes on Ashwin and hits him for two consecutive boundaries. PAK: 92-2

24th over - Yadav strikes for India to get the dangerous Shehzad (47) out and then Sohaib Maqsood for a duck. Shehzad cuts a short delivery hard but straight to Jadeja at point, who catches it at the second attempt. Maqsood edges his second delivery straight to Raina at slip. PAK: 102-4

25th over - Umar Akmal also falls for a duck after the third umpire overturns the on-field umpire's not out verdict. Dhoni appealed for a caught behind off Jadeja and reviewed it. PAK: 105-5

27th over - Shahid Afridi doesn't wait too long to signal his intentions. Hits Jadeja for a huge six over the square boundary. PAK: 119-5

28th over - Ashwin keeps the pressure up, bowling his third maiden over. PAK: 119-5

30th over - Afridi sweep Ashwin powefully through square leg for a boundary. PAK: 132-5

33rd over - Pakistan decide to take their batting powerplay but Shami returns to bowl a tight over, giving away just two runs. PAK: 139-5

34th over - Misbah-ul-Haq hits Yadav for two fours as Pakistan take 10 runs. PAK: 149-5

35th over - Afridi hits a full toss from Shami into the air and Kohli completes a fine running catch. The pace bowler picks up the second wicket of the over, and his third, when Wahab Riaz edged a short ball to wicketkeeper Dhoni. PAK: 154-7

36th over - Misbah targets Ashwin and hits him for a four and a six as Pakistan pick up 15 runs in the over. PAK: 169-7

37th over - Misbah also makes the last over of batting powerplay count, hitting Shami for two boundaries. Picks up a double between the two fours to reach his fifty in 55 balls. PAK: 181-7

40th over - Misbah now plays a reverse sweep for a four off Jadeja. Pakistan need 107 off the last 10 overs. PAK: 194-7

43rd over - Shami drops a tough chance from Yasir Shah (13) off Mohit Sharma at square leg diving forward but it doesn't hurt India as the batsman is dismissed next ball, caught by Yadav at mid-off. PAK: 203-8

44th over - Misbah continues to plunder runs and hits Jadeja for three consecutive fours. PAK: 215-8

45th over - Sohail Khan hits Yadav for a four as Pakistan need 81 runs off 30 balls. PAK: 220-8

46th over - Misbah finally falls after a heroic 76 off 84 balls. He miscues a pull to mid-on giving Shami his fourth wicket. PAK: 220-9

47th over - Yadav calmly claims a skier from Sohail Khan off Mohit Sharma as Pakistan are all out for 224, giving India a 76-run win. PAK: 224 all out

- - -

India innings

1st over - Rohit Sharma gets the first run of the match with a single square of third man. He wants a second but Shikhar Dhawan says no. India: 2-0

3rd over - First chance of the innings when Mohammad Irfan fires a short one at Dhawan, who fends it off with the top of his bat but the thick edge flies clear of the Pakistan cordon. India: 7-0

4th over - First boundary of the match when Dhawan steps back and cuts a short Sohail delivery for four. India: 13-0

6th over - Dhawan also grabs the first six with a not entirely convincing hook off Irfan which lands in the crowd on the mid-wicket boundary. India: 24-0

8th over - Sohail makes the breakthrough. Sharma (15) goes for the pull but is fooled by the bounce and gets a top edge on the ball, which spoons up into the air and is comfortably taken by Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. The new batsman is Virat Kohli. India: 35-1

11th over - Yasir Shah, at long on, drops a difficult catch offered by Kohli off leg-spinner Shahid Afridi. The batsman was on three. India: 45-1

12th over - Kohli gets his first boundary off Sohail Khan by pulling the pace bowler to mid-wicket. India: 52-1

15th over - Kohli picks up a two and then sweeps Afridi away for a boundary before the drinks break. India: 71-1

18th over - Dhawan slaps a wayward delivery down the leg side from Wahab Riaz for a four to bring up the 50-run stand between the two. India: 89-1

19th over - Pakistan captain Misbah brings on his other leg-spinner Yasir Shah. Dhawan hits him to the cover boundary off the back foot. India: 94-1

21st over - Kohli hits Yasir over wide long off for a boundary to bring up India's hundred and then plays a late cut for another four. Eleven runs in the over. India: 109-1

22nd over - Dhawan picks up a single off Riaz to get to his fifty in 54 balls and then smashes the left-arm pace bowler past point to pick up another four. India: 115-1

23rd over - Kohli brings up his half-century off 60 balls. He dances down to Yasir and hits him straight to the boundary where the 7 feet 1 inch (2.16 metre) Irfan could not get down in time to stop it. India: 122-1

26th over - Eventful over as Irfan gets two warnings from the umpire for running onto the danger zone of the pitch. Dhawan and Kohli also bring up their 100-run stand off 112 balls. India: 134-1

29th over - Dhawan hits Yasir for two fours as India plunder 12 runs from the over. India: 156-1

30th over - Pakistan finally get their second breakthrough as Dhawan (73) is run out after a mix-up. Kohli sends his partner back but Dhawan can't make it to the crease in time despite a dive. The duo added 129 runs. India: 163-2

32nd over - Wicketkeeper Umar Akmal drops Kohli, on 76, off part-time left-arm spinner Haris Sohail. India: 173-2

34th over - New batsman Suresh Raina pulls Sohail for a six. Yasir tips the ball over the boundary rope after a failed acrobatic catch attempt. India: 190-2

37th over - India's 200 comes up with a single from Raina off Irfan. India: 200-2

40th over - India score 25 in their five-over batting powerplay. India: 217-2

43rd over - Kohli gets a single off Afridi to long on to become the first Indian to score a World Cup hundred against Pakistan. He reaches the mark in 119 balls. Raina then hits the leg-spinner for a six. India: 245-2.

44th over - Pakistan appeal a caught behind decision against Raina off Sohail Khan but the umpire's not out decision is confirmed. Raina then hits the pace bowler for three consecutive boundaries to take 14 runs from the over. India: 259-2

46th over - Kohli becomes Sohail's second wicket after he edges the pace bowler to wicketkeeper Akmal. The right-hander made 107 off 126 balls. India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the new batsman, hits a four off his second ball. India: 279-3

48th over - Raina finally goes after making 74 off 56 balls as Sohail picks up his third wicket. Dhoni hits a six to finish the over off. India: 292-4

49th over - Wahab Riaz bowls out Ravindra Jadeja (three) off his last ball to finish with figures of 1-49. India: 296-5

50th over - Sohail gets Dhoni out for 18 and then bowls Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck on the next ball to complete his first five-wicket haul (5-55). Nearly grabs a hat-trick after his yorker beats Mohammed Shami but just misses the stumps. India make only 27 of their last five overs. India: 300-7 (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai, editing by Patrick Johnston)